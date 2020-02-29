Valley Constable charged with tampering with public records

NORTHUMBERLAND – Charges have been filed against a state constable from the Valley. Northumberland County District Attorney Tony Matulewicz announced earlier this week the filing of criminal charges against 53-year-old Patrick Reynolds. Those included providing a false address on a voter registration application, tampering with public records, and false swearing, all misdemeanors.

A Northumberland county resident contacted the DA’s office earlier this week and advised them Reynolds is a full time resident of Schuylkill County and sought appointment to the Office of Constable in December 2015. An investigation revealed Reynolds owned a home in Schuylkill County and has resided at the address since 2007. A preliminary hearing is scheduled in the next few weeks.