Valley Community Action Agency announcing COVID changes

LEWISBURG – The Union-Snyder Community Action Agency says there are here to support the community through the COVID-19 pandemic. The CAA is a human services clearinghouse. Additionally, they announced staggered work hours and the cancellation of some events.

Beginning Monday, the agency is beginning staggered work hours for staff so they can remain open and continue providing housing, transportation, food assistance, energy and tax assistance.

They say all adult education and parenting classes are cancelled until further notice. The agency says it will be discouraging traffic into its buildings to prevent the spread of the virus.

The agency says it is also collecting a list of community resources being shared, and those will be available on its website. We have that link at WKOK.com, on our OUTBREAK: CORONAVIRUS PAGE.