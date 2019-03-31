Valley Clean and renewable energy expansion project gets state funding

HARRISBURG – A project in the Valley expanding clean and renewable energy is receiving funding from Governor Tom Wolf. In a news release, the governor announces Carbon Atlantic International LLC in Northumberland County was approved for a loan of over $32,000.

The money will help purchase and install a biomass processing system at its Chillisquaque Township facility. The new system will produce a substance called ‘biochar’ from recycled wood pallets. The system will also produce animal bedding for poultry and dairy farm animals from clean, debarked wood chips delivered by area sawmills. The total project cost is over $205,000.

11 total projects were approved with funding through the Commonwealth Financing Authority (CFA) and the Alternative Clean Energy Program (ACE). Just over $12 million in funding has been given to those projects.