Valley Catholics return to Mass

SUNBURY – For the first time in about two months, Catholic churches across the Valley welcomed back parishioners for public Masses.

That included Saint Monica Church in Sunbury, with Pastor, Father Fred Wangwe greeting Parishioners at the start of Mass, “It’s nice to see each other after weeks of being away from church. We pray for our brothers and sisters elsewhere who are suffering because of this pandemic. We also pray for our Bishop (Ronald Gainer), who is concerned about the safety of each and every one of us.”

Other Catholic Masses resumed in Union, Snyder, Northumberland and Montour counties. However, public Masses now have a different vibe, as precautions have been implemented by the Diocese of Harrisburg. Those attending Mass have to wear a mask at all times, except when receiving Holy Communion…which now is being distributed after Mass. There is also no sign of peace, no Holy Water, parishes have removed hymnals from pews.

During his Homily, Father Fred told parishioners there is still hope in the midst of the pandemic, “Were gong through this pandemic right now, but at the same time, we have reason for hope because the God who raised Jesus from the dead can change every situation and make it good.”

Catholics, whose faith includes an obligation to attend Sunday Mass, still have permission to worship from home, as parishes have been directed to continue live streaming Masses.