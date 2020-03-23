Valley Catholics have first weekend without in-person Masses

LEWISBURG – Catholic churches across the Valley were quiet this weekend for the first time since the Diocese of Harrisburg suspended all public masses due to COVID-19.

Father Mark Wilke, Pastor of Sacred Heart Church in Lewisburg, says it was a challenge, “Obviously the Mass is meant to be a time of our coming together in prayer, hearing the word of God. It’s very unique for a priest to celebrate Mass at a parish on a Sunday morning alone.”

But, Catholics did make the most of the odd situation, by finding a way to celebrate Mass at home through social media, “Parishes, Dioceses, Priests and Bishops even, are broadcasting and recording and live streaming Masses as well as other ways to stay connected to the faithful and stay connected to the sacrifice of the Mass that we would normally be present for.”

During this time, Father Wilke says there are other ways for Valley Catholics to keep practicing their faith at home. That includes reading and reflecting on daily scripture passages, and pray the Rosary, especially for everyone who battles COVID-19 everyday.