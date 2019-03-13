Valley businesswoman charged with theft of nonprofit

SUNBURY – A Valley businesswoman is jailed and facing felony theft charges after stealing thousands of dollars from a Valley nonprofit organization. Court papers say 40-year-old Jessica Mena of Milton used 19 unauthorized transactions from nonprofit Parent to Parent’s BB&T bank account. Parent to Parent is a nonprofit that links families of children and adults with disabilities or special needs.

The money from the transactions were used for Mena’s rent or home payment, and personal phone and utility bills. Court documents say the total alleged loss is just over $13,000.

According to court documents, Sunbury Police Officer Brad Slack says multiple attemps were made to contact Mena, who only responded via email. Slack says Mena did agree to go to Sunbury Police, but never appeared because of difficulties finding a ride.

She’s faces five felony counts, including forgery, and access device fraud. Mena now sits in Northumberland County Prison in lieu of $50,000 cash bail. Mena currently owns Mena’s Healing Center in Selinsgrove, which offers energy healing to improve patient’s health.