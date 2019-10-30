Business owner’s historic and industrial photographs displayed

LEWISBURG – A Valley business owner is heeding a life-long interest in photography by printing and displaying images he began shooting in the 1970s. Mike Molesevich of Lewisburg, who owns Molesevich Environmental, has been capturing photos of old industrial sites, coal breakers, Centralia, and other subjects. His photos were recently displayed at the Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce offices, and now will be displayed in Lewisburg.

Molesevich says industrial history is an important part of our culture, and should be preserved through photographs, “So what I tried to capture is a point in time of some of the industry and structures of buildings that no longer exist. So when someone talks about it or reads about it, they could see a somewhat fairly good photograph of what it actually was.”

You can see Molesevich’s work this Friday at the Lewisburg Stroll Through the Arts and at the Packwood House Gallery in Lewisburg November 16 -22. Molesevich says preserving history has even become a huge part of today’s economic development, “For years, everyone thought of economic development as building malls, or buying or selling, and now, people are interested in visiting towns with historic character.”

Molesevich also says people in the Valley are now taking action to keep preserving historic buildings across the area, “One of the things I like living in Lewisburg is there is a historic preservation ethic and people come to see that. In Shamokin , some people are purchasing and restoring some of the old buildings there.”