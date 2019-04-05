Valley bank to offer new loans for 100th Anniversary, Money Smart Week

MILTON – A Valley bank that’s prided itself as the only true local savings bank in the area for almost 100 years has a new offer during this Money Smart Week. Milton Savings Bank says it will soon have new home equity loans available.

Chief Executive Officer Scott Pfaff, “That’ll give some opportunities to take some equity out of your home to do some things, whether it’d be buy a car, do some renovations, or pay for schooling for a child.”

Milton Savings Bank is also preparing to celebrate its 100th Anniversary next year. Pfaff says a big reason for the bank’s success is all business is done locally, “Things don’t go to some large corporate main office in another state in many instances, and the thought processes of those local people are much more in tune with clients customers that come into the bank.”

You can hear more about Milton Savings Bank on the WKOK Podcast Page.