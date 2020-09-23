Valley August 211 reports: Food pantries, rent biggest needs

WILKES-BARRE – Residents around the Valley continue dialing 2-1-1 for help paying monthly rent and putting food on the table. Those were the indicators in the August 2020 report from the Family Association of Northeastern Pennsylvania 2-1-1 system, which covers all of the Valley.

Of 54 contacts made to 2-1-1 from Northumberland County, 25 were for food pantry needs and 17 were for help with rent payments

Of 28 Union County contacts, nine were for housing, eight were for food pantry requests and five were for rent help.

Of 17 Snyder County contacts, four were for rent payment help.

Of seven Montour County contacts, three were for foot pantries.

Across the Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania overall, over 2,200 contacts were made in the month of August, with 490 rent requests and 241 food requests. 2-1-1 statewide is an endeavor of state and local United Ways.