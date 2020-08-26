Valley 211 reports: Rent payment assistance is greatest need

WILKES-BARRE – During this pandemic, some Valley residents have been taking advantage of resources being made available by dialing 2-1-1. The latest reporting on the usage of the 2-1-1 service shows many local families are struggling to pay monthly rent.

In its July 2020 report on 2-1-1 usages, the Family Service Association of Northeastern Pennsylvania, which covers all of the Valley, indicates rent payment assistance was a top need in Northumberland, Union, Snyder, and Montour counties.