USP Lewisburg staff being sent to NYC and Ohio

LEWISBURG – Thirty U.S. Penitentiary staff members at Lewisburg are being sent to prisons in New York City and Ohio that have been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, a union official said Thursday.

Andy Kline, president of Local 148, tells The Daily Item that prison staff was notified Wednesday that 20 employees will be sent to federal prisons in New York City and 10 staff members will be sent to Elkton, Ohio, to assist with short-staffing due to the spread of COVID-19.

The Daily Item says staff at the Union County prison was also informed that beginning the week of April 20, USP Lewisburg will become the northeast region’s “quarantine holdover” facility for inmates from across the country that are being transferred to federal prisons in the northeast.

As of Wednesday, The Daily Item says 253 federal inmates and 85 prison staff have confirmed positive test results for COVID-19 nationwide and eight inmate deaths, according to the Bureau of Prisons website. Kline said the Bureau of Prisons (BOP) has not worked with the unions to ensure the safety of all staff.