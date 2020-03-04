USP Lewisburg inmate charged with murder

SCRANTON – A federal inmate at the United States Penitentiary in Lewisburg is now facing murder charges, after U.S. Attorney David Freed said the man killed his cellmate in 2015. In a release, the Department of Justice says 47-year-old Lorenzo Scott was indicted Wednesday by a federal grand jury for murder, assault with intent to commit murder, and assault with intent to commit serious bodily injury.

According to the Department, the indictment states Scott was an inmate at USP-Lewisburg in March 2015, when he assaulted his cellmate and the cellmate later died as a result of the injuries. The case was investigated by the FBI.