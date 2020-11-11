USP Allenwood back up to 34 active inmate COVID-19 cases

ALLENWOOD – There’s a noticeable uptick of COVID-19 cases again in parts of the Allenwood Federal Penitentary campus. According to the Federal BOP’s dashboard, USP Allenwood now has 34 active inmates cases and one active staff case. There are no active cases at Allenwood’s medium or low campuses.

In Monday’s daily update, we told you there were seven total active inmates cases and one active staff case among the whole Allenwood campus. Over at the Lewisburg federal pen, there are two active staff cases.