US Senator Pat Toomey voted no on “irresponsible” compromise budget

WASHINGTON DC – US Senator Pat Toomey (R-Pa-US Sen) is among the nearly two dozen GOP senators who voted against the bi-partisan budget deal in Washington this week. He joins Valley house member Fred Keller (R-12th, Kreamer, Pa.) in voting against the two year plan. Both cite the exploding federal budget deficit, and increases in spending.

Senator Toomey issued a statement this week, agreeing that the plan’s increase in spending for defense is positive, but suspending all limits on deficit spending is irresponsible. He said the US is on an unsustainable fiscal path and the budget will make matters worse for taxpayers. He said the budget lacks budgetary reforms and continues Washington’s spending problem.

The budget passed in the Senate Thursday with mostly GOP senators voting no, the bill goes to the president, and it has already been approved in the house. You can read Sen. Toomey’s statement at WKOK.com. The president and congressional leaders said the deal will head off unsightly budget fights during next year’s presidential and congressional elections.