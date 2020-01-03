US Senator Pat Toomey reaction: World better off without Soleimani

ALLENTOWN – Pennsylvania US Senator Pat Toomey reacting to the US airstrike that killed an Iranian military commander said, “The world is a better place now that he is dead.” The GOP Senator issued a statement Friday in reaction to American forces killing Qasem Soleimani, the head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps-Quds Force, a U.S.-designated Foreign Terrorist Organization.

Toomey said, “Qasem Soleimani was responsible for the murder of hundreds of Americans. The world is a better place now that he is dead. Every American should be grateful to our armed forces who carried out this strike with incredible skill and precision. The Trump administration was right to restore deterrence against Iran.”