US Senator Pat Toomey is out with a statement on the Mueller report

WASHINGTON – One of Pennsylvania’s US Senators is out with a statement on the Robert Mueller investigative report sent to the US Attorney General.

Senator Pat Toomey (R-PA, Sen.) said he’s glad the investigation was able to reach it’s conclusion without being impeded by the president.

In a statement, he said, “I believe it’s in the national interest for Attorney General Bill Barr to be as transparent as possible about the investigation’s findings with Congress and the public – consistent with the law and longstanding Department of Justice policy. I have shared this view with the Attorney General.”

No comment has come from US Senator Bob Casey. As a Democrat, he has been vocal about keeping the probe going without White House interference.