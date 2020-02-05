US Senator Pat Toomey and Congressman Fred Keller SOTU reax

WASHINGTON – Two elected US leaders in Washington DC have favorable remarks about the president’s State of the Union address Tuesday night.

US Senator Pat Toomey (R-Sen, PA) — Washington, D.C. – U.S. Senator Pat Toomey (R-Pa.) issued the following statement in reaction to President Trump’s State of the Union address: “President Trump’s State of the Union address highlighted the great strides our nation has made over the past three years and set an optimistic and ambitious agenda for the future. “The economy is the best it has been in my adult life. President Trump deserves a lot of credit for advancing pro-growth policies that have led to near record low unemployment, bigger paychecks for blue-collar workers, and U.S. companies bringing $1 trillion back from overseas.

“For five years, I have fought to end dangerous sanctuary city policies. I appreciate that President Trump continues to make our work to accomplish this a priority. Congress should pass my Stop Dangerous Sanctuary Cities legislation to help put an end to sanctuary city policies once and for all. “President Trump was also right to discuss the need to expand school choice. Every child in our country deserves a high-quality education, regardless of zip code or income level. Right now, the school choice movement is facing unprecedented opposition in Pennsylvania. I’m glad Stephanie and Janiyah Davis from Philadelphia were in the chamber tonight to put a face to the problems facing Pennsylvania families who want to escape failing schools.

“Finally, President Trump has inarguably made our country safer. The administration deserves praise for taking out two of the world’s most dangerous terrorists and holding Iran to account for its hostile actions.”

US Congressman Fred Keller (R-12th, Kreamer) — Washington, D.C. – Congressman Fred Keller (R-PA) Tuesday issued the following statement on President Donald Trump’s State of the Union Address: “I thank President Donald Trump for delivering a forward-looking message of unity that strikes an optimistic tone for the future of our country. “Thanks to President Trump’s leadership, we are in the middle of the great American comeback. In Pennsylvania, wages are up, unemployment is down, and new jobs have created a blue-collar boom for the middle class.

“I am especially appreciative of President Trump mentioning the importance of America’s new-found energy independence. On any given day, up to 10 percent of the nation’s natural gas supply is produced in Pennsylvania’s 12th Congressional District. We are a leader in making the United States a net fossil fuels exporter. Not only does a robust American energy industry mean more good-paying jobs, community investment, and long-term economic growth, but it means a more secure America. No longer are we reliant on countries that hate us to provide us with energy resources. We are responding decisively to Iranian aggression and dealing with China and Russia from a position of strength now that we are not dependent upon foreign adversaries to keep our lights on and heat our homes.

“I will continue working with President Trump and fellow members of Congress to keep the great American comeback rolling. The American people have a leader in the White House who is committed to putting their interests, not foreign or special interests, first. I look forward to working together to lower prescription drug costs in a truly bipartisan way, secure our borders, strengthen our nation’s infrastructure, and promote American energy dominance at home and around the world.”