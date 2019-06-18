US Sen. Toomey Wants PA Private School Help: AP PA Heads, Scores & Skeds

AP PA Headlines 6/18/19

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Republican U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey is wading into a budget-season fight in Pennsylvania and asking Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf not to veto legislation to substantially expand state taxpayer support by $100 million for private and religious schools. Toomey wrote to Wolf on Monday, saying tens of thousands of children are waiting for the taxpayer-funded aid to help pay their tuition.

The Republican-controlled Legislature sent the bill to Wolf earlier this month, with votes from just four Democrats. Wolf said last week that it doesn’t help improve Pennsylvania’s public schools and Democratic lawmakers criticize the legislation as doling out money to families of means who don’t need the financial help.The program effectively lets corporations and business people direct tens of millions in tax dollars to favored private and religious schools.

WYALUSING, Pa. (AP) — A coroner says a man who killed his mother, stepfather and another man before taking his own life in northern Pennsylvania had recently been fired from his job and stopped taking medications. Authorities in Bradford County have said 31-year-old Jesse Lee Northrup shot 54-year-old Edwin Bidlack, who installed and repaired furnaces, his 60-year-old wife Candy Diane Bidlack and his 48-year-old employee Johnnie Johnson before killing himself in a Wyalusing home.

Coroner Thomas Carman said Northrup had stopped taking his prescribed medications and added that three of those medications “are concerning to stop abruptly and for an extended period of time.” He said Northrup was fired days before Friday’s shootings. Carman said autopsies revealed that the woman, Northrup’s mother, was first to be killed, followed by her husband and then Johnson.

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Health officials in western Pennsylvania say a fire at U.S. Steel’s Clairton coke works has shut down pollution control systems, and residents are being warned about possible elevated levels of sulfur dioxide. The Allegheny County health department says fire in an electrical breaker panel early Monday shut down three control rooms. Two control rooms used to operate pollution controls, including desulfurization, are still without power Monday afternoon.

Officials say the elderly, parents of children and people with respiratory conditions should be aware that elevated levels of sulfur dioxide are possible. U.S. Steel says it is taking mitigation steps such as replacing coke oven gas with natural gas and flaring while the damage is being repaired. The same two control rooms were damaged in a $40 million Christmas Eve fire.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Lawmakers from Philadelphia are calling on state and city officials to stem a rising tide of gun violence that included a fatal shooting at a graduation party. The members of Pennsylvania’s Legislature are asking for a stronger police presence on the street, collaboration among top state and city offices and emergency measures from Mayor Jim Kenney. They also are calling for legislation to reduce the availability of firearms.

It’s not yet known what sparked the Sunday night graduation party shooting that authorities say left a 24-year-old man dead and five people wounded. The shooter remained at large Monday. The homicide count in Philadelphia before Monday stood at 152, 13% higher than at the same point last year. Philadelphia recorded 349 homicides in 2018, the highest number in over a decade.

UNDATED (AP) – Suicide, long the leading cause of death in U.S. jails, hit a high of 50 deaths for every 100,000 inmates in 2014, the last year for government data. That’s 2½ times the rate of suicides in state prisons and about 3½ times that of the general population. It’s a problem commonly blamed on the fact that more mentally ill people are landing behind bars.

But increasingly, troubling questions are being raised about the treatment of inmates, possible patterns of neglect and whether better care could have stopped suicides. An Associated Press/Capital News Service report finds that scores of jails have been sued or investigated for allegedly refusing inmates medication, ignoring cries for help or failing to monitor them despite warnings they might harm themselves.

Features

NEW YORK (AP) — Depending on how old you are, you’ll remember Gloria Vanderbilt as a poor little rich girl, wealthy heiress, a designer jeans pioneer _ or the mom of CNN host Anderson Cooper. Vanderbilt died yesterday at age 95. Her son reported the news on CNN, saying his mom died at home with friends and family at her side _ and had been suffering from advanced stomach cancer. Back in 2016, Vanderbilt and Cooper appeared together in the HBO documentary “Nothing Left Unsaid.”

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine will ban single-use plastic bags in grocery stores statewide by 2020, according to legislation signed by the governor Monday. Democratic Gov. Janet Mills signed the bill with the goal of limiting plastic pollution, House Democrats said. The ban will come into effect by April 22, 2020, which is Earth Day. Maine’s bill comes as municipalities and legislatures in many states have considered such bans. Vermont’s governor signed its own bill into law Monday, according to his office.

California, New York and all of Hawaii’s counties already ban plastic bags, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures. Maine will allow stores to charge at least 5 cents for recyclable paper or reusable plastic bags. In order to be permitted, plastic bags would have to withstand 75 repeated uses and be made from heavier plastic. The fee wouldn’t apply to restaurants. Plastic bag manufacturers say such bans will only lead to thicker, reusable bags in landfills.

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York will become the 13th state to authorize driver’s licenses for immigrants who entered the U.S. illegally. The state Senate approved the proposal Monday following Assembly passage last week. Democrats lead both chambers. Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s support appeared in doubt Monday after he voiced concerns that U.S. immigration officials could use state license information to target immigrants for deportation.

He asked for a legal review by the office of Attorney General Letitia James, who responded saying she supports the bill but wouldn’t speculate on the federal response. Cuomo’s office then announced he would sign the bill. Supporters include the state Business Council and immigrant advocates who say licenses would help immigrants get to work and complete everyday tasks. Republican lawmakers said people shouldn’t be rewarded for violating immigration rules.

LONDON (AP) — Prince Harry has offered his support to a new initiative to clear land mines from a wilderness area in Angola, saying it will protect lives and help communities. In backing the 47 million pound ($60 million) initiative of the Angolan government and the Halo Trust, Harry continued work on a cause championed by his late mother, Princess Diana. She drew attention to the African nation’s dangerous minefields by stepping onto one.

The funds will be used to clear 153 minefields in an area with vital waterways to the Okavango Delta. The Halo Trust hopes foreign governments and individuals will match the funds pledged by the Angolan government. Speaking Monday at London’s Chatham House think tank, Harry said Angola’s wilderness was “an asset that should be protected, celebrated and benefited by its people.”

NEW YORK (AP) — What’s behind those hard-to-resist puppy dog eyes? New research suggests that over thousands of years of dog domestication, people preferred pups that could pull off that appealing, sad look. And that encouraged the development of the facial muscle that creates it. Today, pooches use the muscle to raise their eyebrows and make the babylike expression. That muscle is virtually absent in their ancestors, the wolves.

“You don’t typically see such muscle differences in species that are that closely related,” said Anne Burrows of Duquesne University in Pittsburgh, an author of the study released Monday by the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

Dogs differ from wolves in many ways, from having shorter snouts, smaller sizes and more expressive faces. And unlike wolves, dogs heavily rely on human eye contact, whether to know when someone’s talking to them or when they can’t solve a problem, like hopping a fence or getting out the door. Burrows and her colleagues examined the eye muscles in the cadavers of six dogs and two wolves. They found dogs have a meaty eye muscle to lift their eyebrows and make puppy dog eyes.

But in wolves, the same muscle was stringy or missing. The scientists also recorded 27 dogs and nine wolves as each stared at a person. Pet pooches frequently and intensely pulled back their eyebrows to make sad expressions, while the wolves rarely made these faces, and never with great intensity. The researchers believe dogs, over their relatively short 33,000 years of domestication, used this eye muscle to communicate, possibly goading people to feed or care for them — or at least take them out to play. And people, perhaps unwittingly, obliged.

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — It seems those images with those silly cat filters are just about everywhere _ including places they aren’t supposed to be. Just ask some people in Pakistan, where a regional minister was giving a briefing that was being live-streamed on social media. But when viewers saw the officials, they had feline faces. It’s unclear how the cat filters infiltrated the stream _ but the stream was like catnip to viewers, with people spreading the word about the filters being used. The ruling party later blamed the whiskers and ears on “human error” by a volunteer _ and that the cat filter was removed within a matter of minutes.

PA Sports, Scores & Skeds

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies’ game at the Washington Nationals has been postponed because of rain. The start of the game was delayed for nearly three hours before a decision was made to call it entirely. The game will be made up at 1:05 p.m. Wednesday, as part of a day-night doubleheader.

UNDATED (AP) — Cleveland’s Jose Ramirez had four hits in a weekend sweep at Detroit, which may not sound like much, but it constitutes half his total for the month of June. The Indians are still hopeful their third baseman can rebound from a miserable start to the season at the plate.

Here are the scores from yesterday’s sports events:

INTERLEAGUE

Final Cincinnati 3 Houston 2

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final N-Y Yankees 3 Tampa Bay 0

Final L-A Angels 10 Toronto 5

Final Texas 7 Cleveland 2

Final Boston 2 Minnesota 0

Final Oakland 3 Baltimore 2

Final Kansas City 6 Seattle 4

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final Atlanta 12 N-Y Mets 3

Final St. Louis 5 Miami 0

Final San Francisco 3 L-A Dodgers 2

Final San Diego 2 Milwaukee 0

Philadelphia at Washington 7:05 p.m., postponed

TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE

———

INTERLEAGUE

Detroit at Pittsburgh 7:05 p.m.

Houston at Cincinnati 7:10 p.m.

Chi White Sox at Chi Cubs 8:05 p.m.

———

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tampa Bay at N-Y Yankees 7:05 p.m.

L-A Angels at Toronto 7:07 p.m.

Cleveland at Texas 8:05 p.m.

Boston at Minnesota 8:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Oakland 10:07 p.m.

Kansas City at Seattle 10:10 p.m.

———

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Philadelphia at Washington 7:05 p.m.

N-Y Mets at Atlanta 7:20 p.m.

Miami at St. Louis 8:15 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona 9:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at San Diego 10:10 p.m.

San Francisco at L-A Dodgers 10:10 p.m.

———

WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS

Washington at L.A. Sparks 10:30 p.m.

