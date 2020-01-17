US Sen. Pat Toomey on Senate Trial: AP Penna. Headlines

AP PA Headlines 1/17/20

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Pennsylvania’s Republican U.S. Sen Pat Toomey says the Senate should conduct a fair impeachment trial of President Donald Trump, but he gave no indication of whether he’d support calling witnesses. Toomey said in a brief statement Thursday the Senate should allow House managers to make their case and the president’s lawyers to make their defense and senators to pose questions.

He says the Senate can then decide what, if any, further steps are necessary after that. Democrats are requesting that the trial include new witnesses and documents not available for the House impeachment proceedings, but it’ll need Republican support.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – A Texas-based pipeline giant that is heavily penalized in Pennsylvania has agreed to pay another $2 million in fines for spilling drilling fluids into a reservoir during construction on a 350-mile multibillion-dollar pipeline carrying highly volatile natural gas liquids. The consent agreement was made public Thursday after it was signed Jan. 3.

The state Department of Environmental Protection says 208,000 gallons of drilling fluids spilled into Raystown Lake in Huntingdon County in 2017 during construction on Energy Transfer’s Mariner East pipelines. Construction on the Mariner East pipelines has drawn more than $15 million in fines and several temporary shutdown orders.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A fight to block Gov. Tom Wolf from closing two state centers for the intellectually disabled produced a second large majority in Pennsylvania’s Legislature. The state House of Representatives voted 139-55 on Wednesday to prevent closing any of Pennsylvania’s four remaining state centers for at least five years.

Wolf vows to veto the bill and to continue a decades-old trend away from institutional care. Wolf announced in August that he’d close two state centers, White Haven and Polk. The closures are being fought by employees and family members of the centers’ residents. They say they’ll file a federal lawsuit. They say the state centers are good for its residents..

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Features

CANTON, N.C. (AP) — Puppies come in all kinds of colors. But in this case, the color — kind of weird. When a white shepherd named Gypsy gave birth to a litter of eight pups recently, the fourth to make its appearance — came out bright green. The dog’s owner Shana Stamey has named the new arrival Hulk — because of its hue. She says when she saw the green pup, she “started freaking out” But experts say there’s an explanation for the puppy’s color. The manager of an animal hospital tells news outlets near Canton, North Carolina liquid inside Gypsy’s stomach likely stained the white dog’s fur during pregnancy — and in time, regular bathing and daily licks will cause the green fur to disappear.

NEW YORK (AP) — Rep. Ayanna Pressley, whose hair twists have been an inspiration to young girls and part of her personal identity and political brand, says she has gone bald due to the auto immune condition alopecia. The first-term Massachusetts Democrat did a video for The Root, the African American-focused website, in which she reveals her bald head and said she felt compelled to go public because of the effect her Senegalese twists had on supporters. In many corporations, black women are expected to wear their hair straightened and the legacy of black women wearing their hair close to or in its natural state is fraught and intertwined with the legacy of racism.

NEW YORK (AP) — Carlos Beltrán, called out on a curveball again. So for the second time since they last threw a pitch, the New York Mets are in the market for a new manager. Beltrán’s 2 1/2-month tenure as Mets manager ended yesterday before he spent a single game on the bench. His ouster is the latest fallout from the Houston Astros’ sign-stealing scandal that has rocked Major League Baseball. The Mets say they and Beltrán “agreed to mutually part ways.” The move came two days after Boston cut ties with manager Alex Cora, who was Houston’s bench coach in 2017 when Beltrán played for the Astros. Beltrán was the only Astros player mentioned by name Monday when MLB issued its findings from an investigation into the club’s conduct.

UNDATED (AP) — A former Minnesota Teacher of the Year staged a protest at the College Football Playoff championship attended by President Donald Trump by taking a knee during the national anthem. Kelly Holstine was among top teachers from around the country attending Monday night’s game at the Superdome in New Orleans in which LSU beat Clemson 42-25. Holstine later tweeted she was given a “platform to stand up for marginalized and oppressed people.” She said she meant no disrespect, but took a knee because, as civil rights leader Martin Luther King said, “No one is free until we are all free.'”

Thursday’s Scores

By The Associated Press

BOYS BASKETBALL

Central Mountain 48, Selinsgrove 46

Halifax 55, Juniata 47

Millersburg 61, East Juniata 57

Millville 48, Midd-West 24

Northumberland Christian 78, Bucktail 50

Weatherly 63, Lourdes Regional 49

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Bloomsburg 60, Northumberland Christian 54

Halifax 61, Juniata 54

Loyalsock 57, Williamsport 50

Towanda 52, Athens 44

Wyoming Valley West 47, Berwick 42

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved