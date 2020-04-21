US Senator Casey: Administration will release nursing names

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Bob Casey (D-PA) says the Trump Administration will comply with his and other senators’ request to release the names of nursing homes with cases of COVID-19.

In a release Tuesday, Senator Casey says he and the rest of the Senate Finance Committee secured that commitment from the president. This follows a letter sent earlier this month urging the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services and CDC to release ‘this critical information’ to nursing home residents, their families, health care professionals, first responders and the public.

In the letter dated April 2, the senators also requested a briefing on how CMS intends to spend $100 million provided to the agency to limit the spread of the virus in nursing homes.