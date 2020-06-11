Marshals locate Lewisburg drive-by shooter, he’s jailed, no bail

LEWISBURG — The US Marshal’s service located and was in on the arrest of the person they say was the gunman involved in a drive-by shooting last week.

According to a release from the Buffalo Valley Regional Police Department, the alleged shooter, 24-year-old Julio Gonzalez of Sunbury, was picked up at a home on Pheasant Ridge Road Thursday around noon.

Assisting in the arrest were the Marshals service, Buffalo Valley Regional Police, Milton, Mahoning Township police, and the Union County Sheriff’s office. Gonzalez was arraigned and charged with 17 various offenses, including seven counts of attempted murder. He’s being held without bail.

The shooting happened June 1 on West Market Street in Lewisburg, injuring several people, some of whom were hospitalized after the incident. The driver of the vehicle has also been arrested.