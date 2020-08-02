US Federal Penitentiary Lewisburg now has 35 inmate COVID-19 cases

LEWISBURG – The Federal Bureau of Prisons now says there are 35 inmates at the Lewisburg Penitentiary who have COVID-19. No staff members are said to have the disease. We last told you all inmate and staff movement at the pen has been restricted, and all inmates will remain in their housing units until further notice with few exceptions.

Allenwood facilities have one staff member and one inmate with COVID-19. There are over 2,300 inmates and just over 500 staff members with confirmed positive COVID-19 tests at facilities nationwide.