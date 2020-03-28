US Congressman Keller reacts to passing of $2.2 trillion bill

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Despite a last minute snag, the U.S. House of Representatives has passed the $2.2 trillion dollar legislation that will send $1,200 checks, among other helps, to many Americans. This as the COVID-19 outbreak continues spreading across the country; the president has signed the bill.

All US Congressmen from The Valley voted for the measure. U.S. Congressman Fred Keller (R-12th, Kreamer) says the bill vote did not take place remotely, after Kentucky Republican Congressman Thomas Massie threatened to demand a recorded tally as opposed to a voice vote.

Keller says there was a sufficient quorum of members to take the vote in person. He says some members were seated in the gallery to maintain appropriate social distancing.

Keller says the bill isn’t perfect, but it will provide much needed relief to our economy, and provide critical resources to healthcare providers and regional response efforts. You can hear some of his remarks about the bill on a recent WKOK On The Mark program.