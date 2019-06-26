US Congressman Fred Keller votes ‘no’ on Democratic border plan

WASHINGTON (AP) — Two members of The Valley’s US Congressional delegation voted ‘no’ on the democratic plan for aid to migrant families on the nation’s southern border. Congressman Fred Keller (R-12th, Kreamer), and Rep. Dan Meuser (R-Dallas, Pa.) voted no on the bill that passed 230-195 along party lines.

The $4.5 billion emergency border aid package is funding to care for thousands of migrant families and unaccompanied children detained after crossing the U.S.-Mexico border. The Republican controlled Senate is working comparable bill that has more funding for border security included.

Congressman Fred Keller will be on WKOK’s On The Mark Friday at 8:30am.