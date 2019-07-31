US Congressman Fred Keller visits CSVT work sites, talks jobs

WINFIELD – US Congressman Fred Keller (R-12th, Kreamer, PA) got a firsthand look a half a billion dollars in highway work Wednesday, he toured the site of the CSVT work area in Winfield, Union County. Under the sprawling beams of the Valley’s highest bridge, he talked about the work, and the workers.

“The Central Susquehanna Valley Thruway Project is a great taxpayer-funded infrastructure improvement investment that has already created jobs in the 12th Congressional District,” he said. The CSVT bridge site, the interchange at Route 15, and the new highway in Point Township, Northumberland County, are part of the primarily state funded $700 million project.

PennDOT gave Cong. Keller the tour after he was on WKOK’s live telephone talkshow On The Mark. On both the program, and on the CSVT tour, the newly sworn in representative said the bridge work represents a turning point in The Valley, “(The CSVT) will help grow our economy for years to come after the project is completed.”