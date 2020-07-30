US Congressman Fred Keller on the next federal stimulus plan

UNDATED – US Senate Republicans unveiled a $1-trillion dollar coronavirus relief bill Monday as Democratic leaders met with top White House officials. All parties involved in the negotiations face a tight deadline as expanded jobless aid benefits are set to expire at the end of this week.

U.S. Congressman Fred Keller (R-12th, Kreamer, Pa.) was a guest on WKOK’s On The Mark program Tuesday talking about the bill and feels paycheck protection needs to continue, “The paycheck protection is needed for some of the sectors that have been particularly hard hit, like our restaurants…going from 50 percent occupancy, and now the Governor has a ‘one size fits all mandate’, going down to 25% occupancy. This is a real struggle for some people who are just trying to make a living.”

Cong. Keller also said local governments will have more flexability on how they use state allocated stimulus funds, “The 3.9 billion dollars that Pennsylvania got right into the state treasury, they are still sitting on $1.3 billion of it. My understanding about what happens with it, we would give more flexability to the money that’s already down at the local level, and once the states have a plan and have driven out 25 percent of the total, they would have more flexability about what they are doing.”

And Keller said job security is critical. He explained, “The best stimulus that we can have is a job. We need to make sure that we incentivize or put policies in place that help businesses and their teams get employees back to work.”

You can hear more from Congressman Fred Keller regarding the stimulus plan from WKOK’s On The Mark program on our podcast page at wkok.com.