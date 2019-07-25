US Congressman Fred Keller co-sponsors bill fighting robocalls

WASHINGTON (AP) – Tired of robocalls? Apparently members of US Congress are, too. The House of Representatives has passed a bill co-sponsored by Valley Congressman Fred Keller (R-12th, Kreamer) aimed at fighting the waves of spam calls that assault homes and cellphones on a daily basis. The measure was passed by an overwhelming margin of 429-3.

The Senate has already passed a measure similar to the House one, doing so back in May. Both measures have support from both consumer groups and the telecom industry. Meantime, federal agencies have increased their steps against robocalls, such as allowing carriers to block unwanted calls.