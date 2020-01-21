US Congressman discuss his ‘Middle East’ support for President Trump

Congressman of the 12th district Fred Keller talks On the Mark

SUNBURY – A Valley resident running for reelection to the US Congress says he fully supports President Donald Trump when it comes to the Middle East military action earlier this month.

Kreamer resident, Fred Keller (R-12th, Kreamer, Pa.), who is the incumbent congressman in the 12th district, made a campaign stop on WKOK’s On The Mark recently, “The President was well within his rights of the US Constitution to make sure that no more Americans were harmed by the plans of the attacks he wanted to carry out.”

Cong. Keller said all of the progress of Pres. Trump and his administration to benefit all Americans, “And when you look at the accomplishments of this administration, when you look at the lowest unemployment rate since I was four years old, you’ve got a booming economy and wages are raising more or rising rising more for the lower wage earners than they are for the people at the top.”

You can listen to the full interview on the WKOK podcast page.