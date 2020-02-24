US Congress members Keller, Meuser may face opposition this fall

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Both of the Valley’s Republican U.S. Congressmen may be opposed during this fall’s general election.

According to the Pennsylvania Department of State, U.S. Congressman Fred Keller (R-12th, Kreamer) may be opposed by Democrat Lee Griffin of Northumberland County for the 12th Congressional District. Griffin’s name is slated to be on the spring primary ballot April 28.

Two Democrats may be on the ballot this spring, hoping to face U.S. Congressman Dan Meuser (R-9th, Dallas) for the 9Th Congressional District. They are Laura Quick of Lebanon County, and Gary Wegman of Berks County.

We told you earlier all Valley state representatives will run unopposed, but both state senators may be opposed as well this fall.