US Cong. Keller calls for swift Paycheck Protection II passage

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The newly created federal Paycheck Protection Program is out of money, it was intended to help small businesses which are financially struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic. Valley U.S. Congressman Fred Keller (R-12th, Kreamer) is calling for the approval of more funding. He tells us, he wants ‘swift and clean’ passage of additional funding for the program.

Cong. Keller says the Trump Administration and House and Senate Republican leaders worked last week to pass a clean funding bill that would have injected another $250 billion in the program. ‘Clean’ refers to a lack of ancillary, and only peripherally related bills, attached to the main bill.

Keller said after every member of Congress supported it, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senator Majority Leader Chuck Schumer held up the legislation and added unrelated bills.

Keller says, the money is needed. According to the U.S. Treasury, the U.S. Small Business Administration has processed what would normally be 14-years worth of small business loans in 14 days, completely exhausting the $349 billion in funding authorized, he said.