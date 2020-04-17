US Cong. Fred Keller says COVID-19 test results are faster now

SUNBURY – US Congressman Fred Keller (R-12th, Kreamer, PA.) says someone tested for COVID-19 now will only have to wait 48 hours for their results. Keller was a guest on WKOK’s On The Mark program on Monday and said Evangelical Community Hospital can provide results in two days and there are plenty of tests available.

Keller said, “If their doctor determines they need a test, they are getting tested. We need to make sure we are in contact with our health care providers and our hospitals regularly here across Pennsylvania’s 12th congressional district, making sure that if they need anything, we are getting the requests through the Department of Health or through FEMA.”

Keller said they have regular conference calls with local hospitals, county commissioners and members of the general assembly to make sure resources are being deployed where they are needed so people are getting the care they deserve.

When it comes to economic relief, Keller said that is starting to take place. He explained, “I know some people have already received checks. So there are some people who have already gotten the $1,200 checks from the Internal Revenue Service. At the end of last week, $125-billion went out to Pennsylvania hospitals and health care providers.”

“And the rollout for the Paycheck Protection Loans, the applications started about 10 days ago, or so,” Keller said applications are starting to be accepted and things are starting to move in the right direction for economic relief. You can hear more from Cong. Keller on this and other topics from Monday’s On The Mark program online at wkok.com.