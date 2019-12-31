US 1950 KIA Soldier is PA Native: AP PA Headlines, Features & Score

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Federal authorities say remains of an American soldier killed during the Korean War have been accounted for and will be interred at Arlington National Cemetery. The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency said Monday it verified the remains of 28-year-old Army 1st Lt. Robert C. Styslinger of Pittsburgh in August. It says his remains were among 55 boxes turned over by North Korea in July 2018, after a summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jung Un. Styslinger was reported to have been killed in action in November 1950 in North Korea.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – The first black woman named to lead Philadelphia’s troubled police department pledged to be a “conduit” between the community and police and to address the racist and sexist tensions dividing the force. Democratic Mayor Jim Kenney announced Monday he’s hired Portland Chief Danielle Outlaw to fill the job that’s been open since August when the last commissioner abruptly resigned. Outlaw spent nearly two decades with the police department in Oakland, California, before being named Portland’s chief in August 2017. She calls the new job a privilege and is vowing to restore the public’s trust in the city police department.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania county judge captured on video aggressively challenging a patrolman who pulled him over is getting a written reprimand from the entity that investigates judicial misconduct. The Judicial Conduct Board’s “letter of counsel” to Lancaster County Common Pleas Judge Dennis Reinaker was made public Monday. It says the complaints against him were dismissed but the board believes he violated a requirement that judges always behave in a way that promotes public confidence in the judiciary. A message was left seeking comment from Reinaker’s lawyer.

WHITE SETTLEMENT, Texas — A volunteer security guard who killed a gunman inside a Texas church is being hailed as a hero. But Jack Wilson said he was just doing what he was “trained to do.” “You train, but you hope you never have to go to that extreme. But if you do, your training will kick in, and that was evident yesterday,” Wilson said.

The gunman, who was identified as Keith Thomas Kinnunen, 43, opened fire Sunday in the West Freeway Church of Christ, killing two people. Wilson said in an interview Monday that he knew something was wrong the moment Kinnunen walked into the church. “He was wearing a wig and a fake beard and a toboggan on his head,” Wilson said.

During the second half of the Sunday communion, he got up and had a brief interaction with one of the victims, Tony Wallace. Nearby was another member of the church’s security team, Richard White. “Richard actually got his gun out of the holster according to the videos that I’ve seen and I think he got a shot off as he was being hit but it went into the wall,” Wilson said. “At that point the shooter I guess caught [me] out of the corner of his eye because I was walking down towards the front of the auditorium, he then kind of halfway turned towards me and that’s when I took the shot because I had a full frontal face.”

Wilson, who is a firearm instructor and head of the church’s volunteer security, fired one shot. “I don’t feel like I killed an individual, I killed evil. And that’s how I’m approaching it. That’s how I’m processing,” he said.

Kinnunen had been arrested multiple times since 2009, including weapons charges in Texas and New Jersey, according to the River Oaks Police Department.

Wilson said he’s grateful that in Texas, he could carry his own firearm inside a house of worship. “If you look at all the situations that have occurred in churches, you know, that’s becoming, it’s prominent, and churches need to pay attention to what’s going on around them,” Wilson said.

Isabel Arreola, who was sitting with her family including her 7-year-old daughter just feet away from the gunman, said she had a bad feeling when she noticed the gunman sitting toward the back of the church. “Thank God that our church was proactive and did all that and put that in place, ’cause it could have been worse,” she said. According to Oklahoma court documents, the gunman had a history of violence and mental health issues. His ex-wife was granted an emergency protective order back in 2012.

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. (AP) – A big red navigation buoy that bounced along Atlantic waves for two years has beached in Florida, where it’s drawing attention. Crowds of spectators streamed to New Smyrna Beach over the weekend for a close-up view and some pictures with the marker, which some described as “the size of a truck.” A U.S. Coast Guard official says it came from South Carolina and has been displaced since 2017. The Coast Guard plans to use a crane to remove it sometime this week. The buoys are usually chained to a large piece of concrete that sits on the ocean floor. It’s unclear how it got loose.

LONDON (AP) – Being a member of the British royal family isn’t the easiest job, if TV shows and movies provide accurate pictures. But how much do the royals work? According to official records, the royals worked an average of 84.5 days this year, or about a third of the 253 working days in the U.K. Queen Elizabeth II’s only daughter, Princess Anne, was the hardest-working royal for at least the third year in a row, putting in a total of 167 days. Heir to the throne Prince Charles came in second with 125 days. The 93-year-old queen herself worked 67 days, four more than in 2018.

CAPE CANAVERAL (AP) – A U.S. astronaut has set a record for the longest single spaceflight by a woman. NASA officials say Christina Koch Saturday broke the 288-day record set by former space station commander Peggy Whitson. The 40-year-old electrical engineer from Montana has been in space since March 15. She is expected to spend about 11 months on board the International Space Station, falling short of astronaut Scott Kelly’s 340-day U.S. record. A Russian cosmonaut holds the world record at 15 months on a single mission aboard the former Mir space station in the mid-1990s.

Todd Tilford has resigned as head football coach at Shikellamy High School

SHAMOKIN 60, DANVILLE 59

LEWISBURG 68, MIFFLIN COUNTY 46

MIDD WEST 71, BENTON 46

SHIKELLAMY 59, MINERSVILLE 38

MEADOWBROOK CHRISTIAN 73, IMMANUEL CHRISTIAN 35

LOYALSOCK 83, SOUTHERN COLUMBIA 34

TRI VALLEY 71, LOURDES REGIONAL 39

LEWISBURG 48, JERSEY SHORE 36

SOUTHERN COLUMBIA 57, MIFFLINBURG 35

Final Atlanta 101 Orlando 93 Final Washington 123 Miami 105 Final OT Minnesota 122 Brooklyn 115 Final Milwaukee 123 Chicago 102 Final Utah 104 Detroit 81 Final Phoenix 122 Portland 116

Final Pittsburgh 5 Ottawa 2

Final (1)Gonzaga 93 Detroit 72 Final (6)Baylor 83 Jackson St. 57 Final (9)Memphis 84 Tulane 73 Final (10)Villanova 68 Xavier 62 Final (20)Dayton 77 North Florida 59

Boston at Charlotte 3 p.m. Philadelphia at Indiana 3 p.m. L.A. Clippers at Sacramento 5 p.m. Cleveland at Toronto 7 p.m. Denver at Houston 7 p.m. Golden State at San Antonio 7 p.m. Dallas at Oklahoma City 8 p.m.

Boston at New Jersey 1 p.m. N-Y Islanders at Washington 1 p.m. Anaheim at Vegas 3 p.m. Toronto at Minnesota 6 p.m. Tampa Bay at Buffalo 7 p.m. Montreal at Carolina 7 p.m. Florida at Columbus 7 p.m. San Jose at Detroit 7:30 p.m. Winnipeg at Colorado 8 p.m. St. Louis at Arizona 9 p.m. Chicago at Calgary 9 p.m. N-Y Rangers at Edmonton 9 p.m. Philadelphia at Los Angeles 9 p.m.

Boston College at (2)Duke 6 p.m. (11)Butler at St. John’s 7:30 p.m. Georgia Tech at (18)Florida St. 12 p.m.

