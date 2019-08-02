Urgent care to open in Shamokin, other grant announcements made

SHAMOKIN – Big news in Shamokin. Residents in and around Shamokin residents will soon have an easier time seeking medical treatment. During an announcement in the city Thursday afternoon, local leaders and state legislators said a new three-story, $8 million urgent care center will open next year. The city received a $1 million grant for the project through the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program. Geisinger and Primary Health Network will be partners of the new center.

Northumberland County Commissioner Sam Schiccatano says this will be a huge relief for the current Geisinger Shamokin hospital, “It’s going to relieve the pressure on the Shamokin hospital that’s owned by Geisinger, and its going to relieve the pressure in the emergency room there because these people in town will be in walking distance.”

Schiccatano says this project idea has been in the works, “It was something that we started two years ago with Geisinger. Geisinger’s been working with the company about building it. We’ve been working with Shamokin City Council because I have two lots that we’ve been holding that we can turn over to Geisinger to do this.”

State lawmakers also announced the city is receiving $2 million in grants to renovate three properties in downtown Shamokin. As a result, a new brewery and two hotels will be built. Schiccatano says this project will help the city move in its new direction of revitalization, “It’s going to not only bring jobs, its going to bring healthcare to low income…dental will also be included in the building, and they’re trying to include some other projects with that. It’s also going to bring downtown employment, and I think this will bring restaurants in, because now they’ll have people they’ll have to serve lunches too and its going to be a big boost to downtown Shamokin.”

In other announcements, state and local lawmakers say Moran Logistics received a $2 million grant toward building a Delaware Township Logistics Center in Northumberland County. A $500,000 grant was also announced to pay for a $1 million renovation project of the Point township building in the county.