Upper Augusta Township sewer project gets $3 million in grants

HARRISBURG – Three million dollars is coming to Upper Augusta Township, Northumberland County, to assist in an extension of its wastewater system. The PENNVEST money will help the township receive a grant just under $1.7 million and low-interest loans totaling just under $1.5 million.

Local state lawmakers say the township has also pledged just under $425,000 to cover the remaining costs. The project calls for the elimination of 46 residential septic tanks and the existing Mount Pleasant Wastewater Treatment plant.

It will then route wastewater into the Sunbury Municipal Authority’s collection system, through the construction of two new sanitary sewage pumping stations. Over 18,000 feet of forcemain and a gravity collection system will also be built.