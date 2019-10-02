UPMC tax exemption could lose revenue for county, school district

SUNBURY – Northumberland County, the city of Sunbury, and the Shikellamy School District could be losing revenue if UPMC Susquehanna goes back off the tax rolls.

The Daily Item reports, the county, city, and school district would need to make up more than $370,000 in annual real estate tax revenue if the hospital becomes fully tax exempt. If successful, the school district would give up over $224,000, the city would lose just under $75,000, and the county would lose over $72,000.

The hospital was the nonprofit Sunbury Community Hospital, then went on the tax rolls as a for-profit entity and began paying taxes.

The Daily Item says UPMC Susquehanna is among 52 total properties, 13 of which are seeking tax exemption that will be subject of appeal hearings next week in Northumberland County.

The Daily Item says the hearing is scheduled for October 10 at 11:30 a.m. in the county administration center. The hospital has been taxed since 2006 when UPMC purchased the property through for-profit Quorum Health.