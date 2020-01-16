UPMC Susquehanna Sunbury closing early, mayor planning meeting

SUNBURY – UPMC employees are telling WKOK, their getting word that UPMC Susquehanna Sunbury will closing a few months earlier than previously announced. The staffers who contacted WKOK on social media said they were told the hospital will close by January 31, instead of the earlier announced closure March 31.

Sunbury Mayor Kurt Karlovich said UPMC is planning a public update on the closing today, and word is, some of the services are being curtailed now. Karlovich said hospital employees have been reaching out to the mayor’s office.

Karlovich said he is hosting a City Hall meeting for the UPMC employees who are affected by the closing. The meeting at 225 Market Street will be next Tuesday at 5pm in Sunbury City Council chambers.

Karlovich said representatives will be present from state house member Lynda Schlegel Culver’s (R-108th, Sunbury) office, Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way, CareerLink and Degenstein Community Library. The mayor said the goal of the meeting is to hear from the employees and to provide for them information on available resources.