UPMC Sunbury drops their Northumberland County property tax appeal

SUNBURY – After announcing its closure in March, UPMC Susquehanna Sunbury is ending its tax exemption fight with Northumberland County. County Solicitor Frank Garrigan tells us UPMC Susquehanna Sunbury dropped its appeal recently, and the property will remain taxable for the time being.

We last told you UPMC filed an appeal for tax exemption December 4, after the county denied the hospital’s request in October on all 20 parcels. UPMC had appealed their work as ‘truly public charity’, a legal standard for exemption, but the county board didn’t find any evidence of that.

Garrigan said if UPMC had been granted the exemption, it would’ve cost the county, the city of Sunbury, and the Shikellamy School District more than $370,000 in annual real estate tax revenue. The future for that revenue is not known.