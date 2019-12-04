UPMC files appeal after being denied tax exemption request

SUNBURY – UPMC is still fighting for tax exemption in Northumberland County. County Solictor Frank Garrigan tells us UPMC filed an appeal today because the county denied the hospital tax exemption request last month. In October, the county appeal board denied UPMC on all 20 parcels.

Garrigan says UPMC is appealing their work as ‘truly public charity,’ which is a legal standard for exemption. UPMC is still looking for all parcels to be exempt.

According to Garrigan, the county appeal board asked during the hearing how the use of its properties was public charity. Garrigan says the board didn’t see evidence of working for charity, which led to the denial.

Garrigan says he will file a response to UPMC’s appeal Friday in Northumberland County Court.

If UPMC is granted the exemption, it will cost the county, the city of Sunbury, and the Shikellamy School District more than $370,000 in annual real estate tax revenue.