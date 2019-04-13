Updates on Duke Street Reconstruction Project

MONTOURSVILLE — PennDOT says work will continue next week on the Duke Street Reconstruction Project in Northumberland.

On Water Street, reconstruction will continue on Route 11 from the railroad underpass towards King Street. Work will be complete on the northbound lane of Water Street early next week.

Excavation will begin on Tuesday or Wednesday on the southbound lane of Water Street, at which time traffic will be rerouted to the northbound lane. Queen Street remains closed to through traffic between Depot and Water Streets.

Work is expected to be completed on Front Street and the contractor will begin installing new curbing, ramps and sidewalks. Prince Street will be closed at the intersection with Front Street and parking in that area will be restricted.