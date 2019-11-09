Updates on a couple of major construction projects this week

Montoursville, PA – Motorists should be alert for the continuing construction of King Street between Priestley Avenue and Front Street. Work includes paving, construction of curbs and sidewalks, installation of traffic signals and painting pavement markings. Detours will remain in effect until approximately Thanksgiving.

Work is also progressing on the Northern Section of the Central Susquehanna Valley Transportation (CSVT) project in Northumberland, Union, and Snyder counties. Support beams will begin to be set this week and they will prepare the deck for concrete in the spring. There will be no significant traffic impacts.