Updated guidance to safely reopen Pennsylvania schools

HARRISBURG – Pennsylvania Department of Health Secretary, Dr. Rachel Levine, joined Education Secretary, Pedro Rivera, to give updated guidance for Pre-K to 12 schools as they prepare to reopen and safely educate students for in-person learning.

Dr. Levine says their goal is to ensure a safe return to school for students, educators, and staff by following best practices, “Hand hygiene, and then also cleaning and disinfection are outlined in the report. There are considerations for students and staff with chronic medical conditions and chronic disabilities, that’s very important. There’s guidelines about monitoring symptoms.”

Other guidance for students includes:

All students must wear a face covering (cloth mask or face shielf) that covers their nose and mouth inside the school and while outside when physical distancing is not feasible.

Children two years and older are required to wear a face covering unless they have a medical or mental health condition or disability, documented in accordance with Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act or IDEA, that precludes the wearing of a face covering in school.

Teach students and families how to properly wear a face covering, to maintain hand hygiene when removing the face covering for meals and physical activity, and how to replace and maintain a cloth face covering.

Schools should provide face covering breaks throught the day. Maintain a distance of at least 6 feet during these face covering breaks. Schools may allow students to remove face coverings when students are: Eating or drinking when spaced at least 6 feet apart; Seated at desks or assigned workspaces at least 6 feet apart; Engaged in any activity at least 6 feet apart (e.g., recess etc); or When wearing a face covering creates an unsafe condition in which to operate equipment or execute a task.



The updated guidance highlights best practices related to social distancing, face coverings, hand hygiene, and cleaning in school settings.

Secretary Rivera says decisions on reopening vary from school to school, “If we have to take into account the best practice from both a health perspective and a public education perspective, I would say a hybrid approach is a good model. But, when you look at rural communities, urban communities, what school leaders have to do is take all the data that we made available to them and then make decisions.”