UPDATE: Williamsport cops arrest weekend convenience store shooter

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) — Police say they’ve made an arrest in the death of a convenience store customer and the shooting of a store clerk in Williamsport. Authorities say 21-year-old Ikeem Fogan is facing murder charges in the death of the customer, a woman from Williamsport, and the shooting of the clerk. Police say the shooting was reported just after 9 p.m. Sunday at the Uni-Mart in Williamsport. Chief Damon Hagen of the city police department said Monday he didn’t know the condition of the female clerk but said some detailed, extensive police work, with state troopers helping, led to the arrest.

In late July, two boys were shot as they were walking in the city, and one was killed.