UPDATE: UPMC issues statement on partial closure at Sunbury

SUNBURY — Parts of UPMC Susquehanna Sunbury will be closing earlier than previously announced, but other parts will still remain open until its original closing date of March 31. In a statement, UPMC officials tell us they decided to cease operations at its Emergency Department, and all inpatient clinical services, including Behavioral Health, as well as inpatient and outpatient surgical services, effective January 31.

UPMC says Behavioral Health will stop accepting admissions effective Friday, January 17. All inpatient Behavioral Health admissions can be accommodated at UPMC’s regional Behavioral Health unit at UPMC Williamsport Divine Providence Campus.

UPMC Sunbury says it will continue to offer outpatient services including Laboratory, Imaging, Occupational Health, and physician outpatient offices until March 31 as planned.

Residents in need of emergency services after Jan. 31 should dial 911.

UPMC says since the announcement of the impending Sunbury closure, hospital leaders have been working diligently with the Pennsylvania Department of Health (DOH) to ensure the hospital continues to provide the highest quality services to patients in the safest environment possible. Additionally, hospital leadership has been working to place 154 hospital employees in new roles within UPMC or with other local hospitals.