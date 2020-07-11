Update: Two Valley residents died in shooting, shooter arrested

HUMMELS WHARF – State police say a gunman is custody and it was a Trevorton woman, and a man from Mifflinburg, who were killed in a Friday night shooting in Hummels Wharf. They are identified as 46-year-old Heather Sue Campbell and 53-year-old Matthew Bowersox.

State police say the two were in the Buffalo Wild Wings parking lot around 7:30 p.m. when they were approached by a man with a gun. They were both shot and killed. A male patron intervened and shot the suspect, which resulted in serious injuries. The shooter has not been identified and his condition is not known. The name is being withheld pending charges. State police remained at Buffalo Wild Wings overnight and were still on the scene at 5:30 this morning.

At a news conference, last night Snyder County District Attorney Mike Piecuch said, “The danger never left the parking lot. There is no danger to the public at this time,” Trooper Mark Reasner added, “The actor is in custody and there is no alarm for public safety.” Monroe Marketplace was evacuated after the incident last night.

Matthew Bowersox

Heather Campbell