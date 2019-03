ELYSBURG – Two men are in jail following a shooting at a home along Route 487 in Elysburg Friday. WNEP–TV reports that more than two gun shots were fired at a vehicle as part of the incident. Reports say bail was set at $20,000 cash. No other details at this time.

WKOK reported that a portion of Route 487 in the Elysburg area was closed for nearly an hour after reports of an active shooter. A nearby gas station was also closed during that time. The incident was reported around 8 p.m. Friday.