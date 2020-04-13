UPDATE: Tornado Watch cancelled…Several hundred still without power

UNDATED — Over 1,000 PPL customers across the Valley are still without electric power after strong storms and downpours came through the Valley early Monday morning.

According to PPL’s outage map, Northumberland County has 105 outages, Snyder has 46 outages, 46 in Montour, and a handful of customers are without power in Union. 290 outages are reported in Columbia County.

Traffic problems were reported earlier on Route 522 in the Kreamer area and Route 104 at the New Berlin Highway in Middleburg…Central Susquehanna Regional 911 says those issues have been cleared.