UPDATE: State troopers at Watsontown rally DID NOT test positive for COVID-19

WATSONTOWN – Watsontown’s police chief has clarified information about COVID exposures at last week’s rally in the borough. Chief Rodney Witherite clarified that none of the troopers at the rally tested positive for COVID-19.

In an interview with NorthcentralPA.com, Witherite says he was contacted by State Police Captain Sherman Shadle who confirmed every trooper at the rally tested negative for the coronavirus. The state police barracks at Milton was shut down due to an outbreak recently and all the officers involved at the protested needed to be tested because of that.

Witherite said about 27 first responders from four police departments will be tested due to the potential for exposure.