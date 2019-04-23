UPDATE: Shamokin woman seriously hurt, police shoot dog during attack

SHAMOKIN – More details out on the dog attack, and police shooting of that dog in Shamokin Monday. Northumberland County Communications says the dog badly injured the woman before being shot by police. Media reports name 47-year-old Gidget Demas as the woman who suffered serious injuries as a result, but is listed in fair condition at Geisinger.

Authorities say the dog was shot by police after attacking a woman in the city around 1 p.m. Monday afternoon. For about an hour, the incident blocked Sunbury Street, which is Route 61. Police aren’t out with an official report yet but reporters from WNEP say the dog was actively mauling the woman on the front porch of her Sunbury Street home.

Police tried to use a Taser on the dog, then shot the animal, for safety reasons, according to The Daily Item. Police also told the paper the dog is described as a large pitbull-type.