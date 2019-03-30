UPDATE:  School to reopen Monday and juvenile in custody after Midd-West threat

MIDDLEBURG – The Midd-West School District announced late Friday that they will return to a normal operating schedule on Monday. A threat prompted school officials to cancel classes on Friday.

Snyder County District Attorney Mike Piecuch tells WKOK that an unidentified juvenile has been arrested, charged, and is in custody. The DA says juveniles who are detained are entitled to a hearing before a judge within 72 hours.

In a parental alert issued Thursday night, the district said they learned of a “viable threat” to the safety of students at one of their schools. Because an arrest could not be made until Friday, the district cancelled classes. In an announcement late Friday, the district thanked the Middleburg Police, Snyder County D-A and Juvenile Probation offices for their support in keeping the schools safe.