UNDATED – Route 15 is now open following a tractor trailer crash earlier today. The incident was reported at 1:15 p.m.. Both lanes of Route 15 northbound were closed in White Deer Township,Union County at the White Deer/Watsontown exit (Route 1010) and directed along Route 1010 to get back onto Route 15 northbound. The driver self-extricated from the tractor-trailer. Injuries are unknown. The roadway reopened at 4:30 p.m.